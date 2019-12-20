|
Billie Jean Meshew, 80, of Bernville, passed away December 17, 2019, at her residence. Born February 19, 1939, in Des Moine, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late William Russell and Darlene Agnes (Steele) McGiboney. She was employed by Palmer Factory. She is survived by her children: Sandra Jean, wife of James Koch; Valerie Mae, wife of Charles D. Mathews; and Sean D., husband of Mary Farrell. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jaime Koch, Faith Tobias, Joshua Beane, Justin Polzin, Aimee Farrell, Corey Polzin, Brittany Beane, Brittany Koch and Courtney Farrell. Three great-grandchildren also survive, along with her stepmother, Lois McGiboney; and her brother, Wayne McGiboney. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Cremation Society of Berks County Inc., is in charge of arrangements. www.berkscremations.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019