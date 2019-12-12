|
Blaine M. Berkley Blaine M. Berkley, 75, of Spring Township, passed away December 11, 2019 at 10:10 AM in the ICU at the Reading Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was the husband of Judith E. (Price) Berkley with whom he shared 59 years, celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary on November 28th. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Parlaman A. and Bessie M. (Bortz) Berkley. Blaine worked in banking for 43 years, starting at the former Bank of Pennsylvania and retiring from Fulton Bank in 2007. He graduated in 1961 from Reading High School and attended the former Kutztown State College. Blaine was a member of the former Shillington Rotary Club and served on the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries. He loved bank trips to NYC at Christmas time with his four favorite girls and family vacations to Disney World, Jamaica and the Outer Banks. A highlight of Blaine’s life was meeting and playing water volleyball with Magic Johnson in Maui, Hawaii. In addition to his wife Judith, he is survived by his daughters – Melissa Ann wife of Eric Steffy, Perkiomenville, Amy Elizabeth wife of John Martz, Sinking Spring, his grandchildren – Shane, Alexis, Brooke, Brett and his step-grandchildren – Jared, Jordan and Kaia. He was predeceased by a daughter – Michelle Lynn, who tragically passed away in 2006, and his sister – Betty Jane Berkley in 1998. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 followed by his Celebration of Life service beginning at 4:00 PM from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Pastor Bruce Wagner will officiate. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Rather than flowers, please remember Blaine by making contributions to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604. www.kleefuneralhome.com
