Blaine Walter Hughes, 77, of Maidencreek Township, died July 9, 2020 at Penn State Health – St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the loving husband of Patricia Anne (Kelly) Hughes, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born, February 16, 1943, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Anthony Thomas and Clara Violet (Smith) Hughes. Blaine was a 1961 graduate of Pottsville High School. He then went on to receive an Associate degree in Applied Science from Central Texas College. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965 as a radioman. Blaine was employed as a telecommunications officer with the Central Intelligence Agency for 29 years, retiring in 1995. During his tenure, he served in various overseas locations. Upon retirement, he received the “Intelligence Commendation Medal.” After retirement, he worked as a mail clerk with Penske Truck Leasing for eight years. Blaine enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going to baseball games, and traveling. He was a member of REFCOM (Retired Federal Communicators). Blaine was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, Michelle R. Shnayer-Figie of Woodbridge, VA and James A. Hughes of Maidencreek Township. Other survivors include his four grandchildren, Christopher S. Shnayer (Latisha Daley), James A. Hughes, Jr., Erica L. Figie, and Alexander J. Figie; and four great grandchildren Ryan, Dyamond, Noah, and Shavannah. Also surviving are his two siblings: Anthony T. Hughes of Schuylkill Haven, and Eva L. (Hughes) Stone of Pottsville. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
.