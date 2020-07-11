1/
Blaine Hughes
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blaine Walter Hughes, 77, of Maidencreek Township, died July 9, 2020 at Penn State Health – St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the loving husband of Patricia Anne (Kelly) Hughes, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born, February 16, 1943, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Anthony Thomas and Clara Violet (Smith) Hughes. Blaine was a 1961 graduate of Pottsville High School. He then went on to receive an Associate degree in Applied Science from Central Texas College. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965 as a radioman. Blaine was employed as a telecommunications officer with the Central Intelligence Agency for 29 years, retiring in 1995. During his tenure, he served in various overseas locations. Upon retirement, he received the “Intelligence Commendation Medal.” After retirement, he worked as a mail clerk with Penske Truck Leasing for eight years. Blaine enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, going to baseball games, and traveling. He was a member of REFCOM (Retired Federal Communicators). Blaine was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, Michelle R. Shnayer-Figie of Woodbridge, VA and James A. Hughes of Maidencreek Township. Other survivors include his four grandchildren, Christopher S. Shnayer (Latisha Daley), James A. Hughes, Jr., Erica L. Figie, and Alexander J. Figie; and four great grandchildren Ryan, Dyamond, Noah, and Shavannah. Also surviving are his two siblings: Anthony T. Hughes of Schuylkill Haven, and Eva L. (Hughes) Stone of Pottsville. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved