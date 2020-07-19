1/
Blair Lafferty
Blair Lafferty, a resident of Care One New Milford, New Jersey was 76 years old when he passed away June 27, 2020. Born in Chester, PA he was one of eight children, seven sons and one daughter to the late Leon Lafferty, Sr and Alma Lafferty (Mohr). He is survived by his wife Joan (Heinkey) Lafferty, also a resident of Care one New Milford.In addition to his wife he is survived by four brothers, Bill, Dave, Bobby and Mike and one sister Mary. He was a self-employed mason in the Bergen County area and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and will be missed and loved. To leave online condolence please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
