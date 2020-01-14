Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
Blanche (Moritz) Brady, a resident of Berks Heim, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. She recently celebrated her 105th birthday. A daughter of the late Edward and Anna Mae (Scheidegger) Moritz, she was the widow of Charles Brady. Blanche graduated from Reading High School ’33 and worked for many years at Philadelphia Bank. A passionate reader, Blanche believed in the power and importance of literacy. She was a dedicated member of the Literacy Council. She is survived by her grandson, Edward Waxler, and great-granddaughters Josephine and Quinn. She is also survived by her brother, Mickey Moritz. Blanche is predeceased by her daughter, Jean Waxler. Memorial Services for Blanche will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. Friends and family are invited to gather at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service. Pastor Kerry Hicks, Chaplain of Berks Heim, will officiate.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
