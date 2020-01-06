|
Blanche Myrl (Elliott) Chenger, age 92, of Wyomissing, Pa., and Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away on January 5, 2020, in her residence at The Highlands at Wyomissing. Born in Reading on November 5, 1927, Blanche was a daughter of the late Gilbert D. and Willette M. (Fry) Elliott. Her husband, Joseph Raymond Chenger Jr., who she married on June 28, 1975, preceded her in death on May 17, 2019. Blanche was employed by the American Casualty Insurance Co. (now CNA), Willson Safety Products, Fleetwood Sportswear and Garden State Tanning, Fleetwood, as a secretary from 1985 until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, West Lawn, Pa. Blanche is survived by her son-in-law, Daniel Rutkowski, of Shillington, Pa.; granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Rutkowski; and seven great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her sister-in law, Mary Ann Hillman, Monongahela, Pa.; and brother-in-law, Francis Chenger, Tampa, Fla. She was predeceased by her son, David Jonathan Zerr, in 1988; daughter, Lynn Ann (Zerr) Rutkowski, in 2010; grandson, Jonathan David Rutkowski, in 2013; and her sister, Roxana G. Faust, in 2017. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater Reading Mental Health Alliance, 1234 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610, in memory of Blanche. Bean Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020