Blanche Myrl (Elliott) Chenger, age 92 of Wyomissing, PA and Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on January 5, 2020 in her residence at The Highlands at Wyomissing. Born in Reading on November 5, 1927, Blanche was a daughter of the late Gilbert D. and Willette M. (Fry) Elliott. Her husband, Joseph Raymond Chenger, Jr. who she married on June 28, 1975, preceded her in death on May 17, 2019. Blanche was employed by the American Casualty Insurance Co (now CNA), Willson Safety Products, Fleetwood Sportswear, and Garden State Tanning, Fleetwood, as a secretary from 1985 until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God, West Lawn, PA. Blanche is survived by her son-in-law Daniel Rutkowski of Shillington, PA, granddaughter Michelle Lynn Rutkowski and seven great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her sister-in law Mary Ann Hillman, Monongahela, PA and brother-in-law Francis Chenger, Tampa, FL. She was predeceased by her son, David Jonathan Zerr in 1988, daughter Lynn Ann (Zerr) Rutkowski in 2010, grandson Jonathan David Rutkowski in 2013, and her sister Roxana G. Faust in 2017. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater Reading Mental Health Alliance, 1234 Penn Ave, Wyomissing, PA 19610 in memory of Blanche. Bean Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020