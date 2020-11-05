1/1
Bobby Comer
Bobby Comer Bobby Comer, 56, of Blandon passed away on October 26th, at the Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Wendy (Burkert) Comer. Married July 16, 1988 they recently celebrated their 32nd year of marriage. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Robert E Comer, Sr. and Carol A. (Tittle) Comer. He was a 1982 graduate of Schuylkill Valley High School and was last employed with Berman Freightliners. Surviving in addition to his wife are his four children and family who meant more than the world to him. Brittany Comer, companion of Ione Williams; Kirsty Comer, fiancé of Kevin Hall, Bo Comer and Kelsi Comer, companion of Tyler Soltes. He was the best Pa Pa to grandson Landon Williams and granddaughter Mya Williams. He was predeceased by his sister, Sherri (Comer) Faust and is survived by his sister Suzie (Comer) Seidel, wife of Eric Seidel. Bobby was passionate for music, playing the 6-string and writing music of his own. He was a fanatical Notre Dame fan, enjoying a family vacation/football game vs Stanford in 2018. Bobby also enjoyed playing golf, especially in tournaments with his friends. Cremation Society of Berks, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.BerksCremations.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
