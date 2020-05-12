Bobby Lee Reppert
Bobby Lee Reppert, 56, of Myerstown, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 in a motorcycle accident. Bobby, a son of Helen G. (Brown) and the late Robert L. Reppert, was born in Reading. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Eric L. Reppert, Brittany Reppert, Dylan Reppert; a step daughter, Ashley Blessing; a brother, Troy L. Reppert, husband of Allison S.; two grandchildren, Bailey and Lincoln Blessing; and his girlfriend, Cathy Dieffenbach. Services are private at this time. Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. Bob was always happiest when he was able to work with his hands on either his Harley or any outdoor project. He enjoyed cookouts with his family where he would be the source of many laughs with his goofy antics. He was always very generous with his time whenever anyone needed help. Always an AC/DC fan, ride on, Bob, ride on. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
717-933-4316
