Bogdan J. Janiszewski Bogdan J. Janiszewski, 51, of Alsace Township, died November 29, 2020 in Tower Health / Reading Hospital. He was married January 4, 1991 to Katarzyna “Kathy” (Kostrubiec) Janiszewski. Born April 18, 1969 in Wloclawek, Poland, he was a son of the late Eugeniusz and Elzbieta (Grefkowicz) Janiszewski. Bogdan was employed 29 years as a press mechanic with Can Corporation until December 2017. Working 12 hours shifts, and more than five days per week, He dedicated his life to supporting his family. He was a member of St. Mary’s R.C. Church, Reading. Bogdan enjoyed remodeling homes, hunting, gardening, reading history books, and watching documentaries. He lives on through his greatest pride, his three sons: Patrick J. Janiszewski of Temple, PA; Peter M. Janiszewski of Columbia, MD, and Andrew J. Janiszewski of Temple, PA. There are also four siblings surviving: Stanislaw, husband of Elzbieta Janiszewski; Barbara, widow of Norman Hazell; Dariusz, husband of Jadwiga Janiszewski, and Tomasz, husband of Agnieszka Janiszewski. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Friday, December 4th at 11:00 am in St. Mary’s R.C. Church, 250 South 12th Street, Reading, PA 19602. There will be no public viewing on Friday. Internment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences and live stream, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com