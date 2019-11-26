Home

Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception BVM Roman Catholic Church
905 Chestnut Street
Douglassville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception BVM Roman Catholic Church
905 Chestnut Street
Douglassville, PA
Bogdan J. “Bob” Kusnierz, 66, of Birdsboro, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Mary E. (Lucarz) Kusnierz. Born in Krakow, Poland, Mr. Kusnierz was the son of Genevieve (Sznajder) Kusnierz and the late John Kusnierz. He was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM Roman Catholic Church and served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam War. He was a power plant engineer for Covanta Corp. in Conshohocken. In addition to his mother and wife, Mr. Kusnierz is survived by his son John T. Kusnierz of Lancaster and his daughter Ania M. Kusnierz of Orlando, FL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception BVM Roman Catholic Church, 905 Chestnut Street, Douglassville, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 am. Reverend John B. McCann, Celebrant. Inurnment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 9:00. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Francis Home of Reading, 144 Hillside Dr. Shillington, PA. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
