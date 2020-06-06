Bonita Leonard
Bonita “Bonnie” Mae (Lessig) Leonard, 68, passed away in Penn State Health-St. Joseph on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was the loving wife of Thomas J. Leonard, Sr. of Wernersville. The couple married August 4, 1973 and shared 46 years together. Born in Pottstown on October 20, 1951, Bonnie was the daughter of the late George Lessig and Betty (Kulp) Lessig. She was a 1969 Exeter High school graduate. She was first employed with Textile Machine Works and transitioned with them to become Rockwell Int. This is where she met her husband, Tom. She then worked at the Reading Hospital in auxiliary services before becoming a stay at home mother for 12 years. When the children were older, Bonnie went into retail sales. First with Sears and then with Bon-Ton for over 20 years before she retired in 2015. Bonnie was a collector of antique kitchen gadgets and cookbooks. She enjoyed plants and embroidery. She loved spending time with her family. In addition to her husband, Thomas, Sr., Bonnie is survived by a son, Thomas J. Leonard, Jr; a daughter, Rebecca M. (Leonard) Kalinofski and her husband, Andrew and two grandsons, Ryan T. and Logan M. Kalinofski. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading is honored to serve the family. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
