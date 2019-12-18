Home

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Bonnie Ammann Obituary
Mrs. Bonnie A. (Manlove) Ammann, 66, of Rockland Township, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township. Born April 5, 1953 in North Miami Beach, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Isla (Lowell) and Dale Manlove. She and her husband of 45 years, Richard A. Ammann, were married on March 29, 1974 in Ojus, Florida. Bonnie spent time working as a housekeeper at Kutztown University. She was a 1972 graduate of North Miami Senior High School and enjoyed gardening. Most of all, Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a wonderful housewife and mother and adored her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Richard, Bonnie is survived by her children, Richard A. Ammann, II, Reading, Nathan J. Ammann, fiance of Emily R. Meck, Pricetown, and Carrilee I. (Ammann) Knight, Emmaus. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Riley, Jason, Cameron, Madison, Bradley and Abigail, her identical twin sister, Bunnie (Manlove) Morrisseau and her sister, Susan (Manlove) Patton, wife of Terry Patton, Texas. Along with her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister, Vera Allen. Funeral Services for Bonnie will be private. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Bonnie and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
