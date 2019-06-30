On June 26, 2019, at 1:30 a.m., Bonnie M. (Veronica) Carrigan, 86, Shillington, passed away peacefully with her sister Joan

present, and in the loving care of St. Francis Home in Shillington. Bonnie's passing was sudden, having been diagnosed just 14 days earlier with terminal colon cancer.

Until the very end, Bonnie was known to all her

neighbors and friends as she sat on her porch, or walked up and down the street, smiling and chatting. She was a

founding and faithful parishioner of St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, a 1951 graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School, and for 40 years the dental assistant and receptionist for Dr. James H. Holtzman.

For many years, Bonnie helped to clean St. John's Church and up until the very end of this last school year, volunteered in the La Salle Academy cafeteria. Bonnie was known to so many for her unique personality, her

remarkable memory for birthdays, anniversaries and

important family events, for writing cards and dropping off little gift envelopes. Bonnie cherished her friends and neighbors on March and Gregg Sts., and the St. John's and La Salle communities.

Bonnie is survived by her sister, Joan Skivo; nephews: Alex and Jon Skivo, and John Carrigan; and nieces, Eileen and Anne Carrigan; great-nephews and nieces: Samantha, Gabriella, Marino, Lulu, Emma and John Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Bonnie on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 42 Kerrick Rd., Shillington, PA, followed by burial at Gethsemane Cemetery, Hyde Park. Friends may call Friday from 9-10:00 a.m. in the Church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bonnie's name to St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Dr., Shillington, PA 19607, or visit stfrancishomereading.org.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc.,is in charge of

arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



