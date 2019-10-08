|
Bonnie L. Drescher Bonnie L. Drescher, 68, of Bethel Township, passed away Sunday, October 6th in her residence from complications of lung cancer. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roth and LaRue (Wenrich) Roth. Bonnie graduated in 1969 from Tulpehocken High School and attended Empire Beauty School. Bonnie was employed for forty two years at Post Precision Castings in Strausstown. Bonnie was an avid Archer and enjoyed target shooting. She enjoyed collecting Princess House Crystal. She loved to listen to music, dance, and read. Family was very important to Bonnie, she cherished the time she spent with all her family members. Surviving are two children, Angela M, Barto and companion Stephen Dunn of Richland and Andrew S. Drescher and wife Miriam Drescher of Frystown. There is a companion Dennis Oswald of Bethel Township. Also, she is survived by six grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan, Brittany, Adam, Angel, and AJ. There are five great grandchildren, Bailey, Kaydence, Robert, Christopher, and Declan. Bonnie is survived by her siblings, Denise Roth, Darryl Roth and wife Linda, and Gordon Roth and wife Kristie. Bonnie is predeceased by a brother, Kevin Roth. A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 12th from 9 am until Noon in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N, Main St., Bernville. On Saturday at 11:00 am there will be a Celebration of Bonnie’s Life. This will be a time when family and friends may pay tribute to Bonnie. Interment will be private. Flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019