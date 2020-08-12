1/1
Bonnie E. Paff
Bonnie E. Paff Bonnie E. Paff, 71, of Spring Township, passed away August 10, 2020 at Penn State Health – Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where she was a patient. Born in West Reading, she was a daughter of the late Herbert W. and Marguerite R. (Matz) Spohn. She was the loving companion for 23 years to Joe J. Amadoro. Bonnie was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Shillington and enjoyed scuba diving, watching race cars, football, the casinos, pets, and animals. In addition to Joe, she is survived by her loving children – James M. husband of Monica L. Roth, Sinking Spring, Deborah J. Manley, Hyde Park, and her grandchildren – Jake H. Roth and Kaitlyn B. Goho. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister – Jeannette A. Lenart. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Rev. Carl W. Filer will officiate. Interment in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Visitation on Saturday from 12 noon to 1:00 PM. Please honor Bonnie by making a contribution to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

