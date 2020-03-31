|
|
Bonnie L. (Frankenfield) Henry, 75, of Mohrsville, wife of the late Martin Henry, passed away on Friday, March 27th, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her 3 children. Bonnie is survived by daughters Tracy L. Hampton of Mohrsville; Wendy L., wife of Richard Joachim of Wellsboro and son Martin J. Henry Jr., husband of Karen of Douglassville. She was blessed by 4 grandchildren: Krystina Hampton, Nicole Hampton (deceased), Jesse Hampton and Zackary Henry husband of Mizuki. Bonnie was also survived by 3 great grandchildren: Riley and Carter Lesher and Mia Henry. Bonnie had three siblings: John Seasholtz, widower of Brenda; Dennis Seasholtz (deceased), husband of Mary and Debbie, wife of Rick Barthlomew. Services will be private. Cremation Society of Berks County is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020