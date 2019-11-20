|
Bonnie L. Wolfe, 71, of Cumru Townshp, formerly of Mohnton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Mark D. Sr., and Kathryn A. (McLeod) Wolfe. Bonnie was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. She was a long-time receptionist for the Aluminum Alloys Company. She was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Mohnton. She had a kind heart and a great smile and endless love with care for animals, especially her cat. Surviving are her children, Stewart V. Rivers Jr., of Reading, and Christie A. Schweitzer, of Reinholds. She is also survived by a brother, Mark D. Jr., husband of Patricia Wolfe, of Mt. Penn; grandchildren, Tyler A. and Thomas M. Schweitzer; three nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Mohnsville Cemetery, 2 Madison Street, Mohnton, with Pastor Tamie J. Scalise, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508, or to a charity of one’s choice. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., of Mohnton. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019