Bonnie L. Ellefson, 57, currenty of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, December 14 2019. She was the devoted wife of Patrick Ellefson and loving mother to Shannon Dietrich and Merv Dietrich III. She spent her life giving back to so many charities and causes close to her heart including and many animal shelters around the world. A zealous champion of animals and true believer in paying it forward. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019