Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Bonnie (Kreider) Miller


1939 - 2019
Bonnie (Kreider) Miller Obituary

Bonnie Lou (Kreider) Miller, 80, of Exeter Twp., passed away the morning of Monday, September 9, 2019, in Park House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Royersford. She was the wife of the late Jacque Miller. Born in Reading on January 3, 1939, Bonnie was a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Mary E. (Neidert) Kreider. During her teenage years, Bonnie competed in Berks County area beauty pageants and on the high school swim team. Later in life she continued to enjoy swimming, water skiing, arts and crafts, sewing, gardening and

refinishing and building furniture. Anyone who knew

Bonnie knew her greatest love was for dogs, especially her retrievers. She bred and raised Golden and Flat-Coated Retrievers, most with champion bloodlines for thirty years.

Bonnie is survived by three children: a daughter, Noreen Sanders; and two sons, Kyle Sanders and Sean Miller. Also surviving are two grandchildren; three great-grand-children; and a sister, Ellen (Kreider) Dix.

Bonnie is predeceased by a daughter, Kyrien Miller, who passed away at age 45, in 2008.

Services for Bonnie are private and at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to assist the family.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
