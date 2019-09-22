|
|
Bonnie Lou (Kreider) Miller, 80, of Exeter Twp., passed away the morning of Monday, September 9, 2019, in Park House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Royersford. She was the wife of the late Jacque Miller. Born in Reading on January 3, 1939, Bonnie was a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Mary E. (Neidert) Kreider. During her teenage years, Bonnie competed in Berks County area beauty pageants and on the high school swim team. Later in life she continued to enjoy swimming, water skiing, arts and crafts, sewing, gardening and
refinishing and building furniture. Anyone who knew
Bonnie knew her greatest love was for dogs, especially her retrievers. She bred and raised Golden and Flat-Coated Retrievers, most with champion bloodlines for thirty years.
Bonnie is survived by three children: a daughter, Noreen Sanders; and two sons, Kyle Sanders and Sean Miller. Also surviving are two grandchildren; three great-grand-children; and a sister, Ellen (Kreider) Dix.
Bonnie is predeceased by a daughter, Kyrien Miller, who passed away at age 45, in 2008.
Services for Bonnie are private and at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Twp., is honored to assist the family. Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.AumansInc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019