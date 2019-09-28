|
Bonnie L. (Harner) Vogel, 73, of
Birdsboro, Pa., went home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at home.
Born August 19, 1946, in West Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles Winfield Harner and the late Dorothy Jane (Rissmiller) Harner. She was the beloved wife of Eric J.
Vogel, recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. She was a secretary for over 20 years at St. Paul's UCC, Birdsboro.
Bonnie loved to laugh, enjoyed traveling and time with her family. Her faith was best exemplified through the joy she brought to others especially with her lifelong work teaching children about our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The love from the children she taught over the years was often demonstrated in smiles and hugs even to this day with grown-up kids she encountered. Her God-given gift was her ministry to children. She was a member of Seyfert Wesleyan Church, Seyfert, Pa.
Surviving along with her husband is son, Ryan J., husband of Sylvia Vogel, of Exeter Twp, Pa.; daughters: Amy L., wife of Todd Wiest, of Shillington, Pa., Merritt K., wife of Buck Murrell, of Gallatin, Tenn., and Megan E., wife of Glenn Pennington, of Bethpage, Tenn.; 8 grandchildren: Forrest, Mason, Jacob, Josephine, Cecilia, Austin, Autumn and AJ.
She was predeceased by brother, James Harner.
A memorial service will be held at Seyfert Wesleyan Church, 2 Maple Rd., Seyfert (Robeson Twp.), PA on
Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Seyfert Wesleyan Church, 2 Maple Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.
Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.