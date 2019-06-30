Bonniellen Taylor Womack passed on the sunny

afternoon of June 27th, 2019, at her home the place she loved, surrounded by those whom she loved and cared for.

Born November 22nd, 1949, to Leonard and Gertrude Taylor, of Ardsley, Pennsylvania, she was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers: Leonard, Herbert and

Preston Taylor.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Womack; her sons, Ian and Zachery Womack; Zachery's wife, Kelly, and their children, William and Vivian; her siblings: Priscilla Rosenberger, Warren Taylor, Nancy Kee, Christine

Frederick and Jeffery Taylor; as well as a very large, loving Taylor family.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, she then married Raymond in 1975, in Souderton, Pennsylvania, and raised her family in rural Berks County, Pennsylvania. All agree they are lucky to have loved and known her. She was lucky to have been loved and known by so many. A caring soul, she tended to her family and garden with the same loving hand growing deep roots into her home and those around her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of her son, Zachery, on the 14th of July, 2019, from 1:00pm until

4:00 pm.

Contributions for a memorial garden or donations in her name would be appreciated.

Online condolences can be made at

www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com.



