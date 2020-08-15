Brad W. Snyder, 60, of Reading, passed away August 12, 2020 at Penn State Health – St. Joseph. Born in West Reading, he was a son of Faye E. (Weaver) Snyder of Shillington and the late David M. Snyder. He was a draw bench operator for 32 years at Cambridge-Lee, last working on August 12. Brad started bartending at Jack’s Pub and later worked as a shipper for Lentz Milling and Luden’s Candy. He grew up at Reading Moravian Church where he participated in the Cub Scouts, the Boy Scouts, and the Reading Moravian Youth. He was a 1978 graduate of Reading High School where he played drums in the marching band. Brad played baseball and football for the Rising Suns at the 11th & Pike playground. He continued his drumming by playing with the Reading Buccaneers’ Alumni Band and lastly playing trap-set with his brother Bryan’s Band “Sons of Thor”. He enjoyed fishing, boating, clamming, cooking, Italian Ice, and spending time at his camper in DE. Surviving in addition to his mother is his fiancé of 27 years, Kathy D. Cooper, his sons–Matthew W. Snyder fiancé of Alisa L. Martin of Laureldale, Timothy H. Snyder companion of Kelsey L. Lonaberger of Leesport, Kathy’s son–Donald Cooper, Jr. of Wescosville, his siblings–Beth A. wife of Ronald M. Hufford of Shillington, Bryan D. husband of Judithanne Snyder of Robesonia, Bruce D. husband of Tracy Snyder of Wernersville, his grandchildren–Logan, Karoelyce, Lillian, Ella and Meiya, and his nieces–Katelyn, Lauren and Emily. Relative and friends may call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Please remember Brad by contributing to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St., Reading, PA 19604, or the Reading Buccaneer Alumni Association, c/o Don Kline, 2526 Cleveland Ave, West Lawn, PA 19609. www.kleefuneralhome.com
