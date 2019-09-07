|
Brad Charles Zunski, 27, of Fleetwood, passed away on September 3, 2019, at
Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.
Born in Allentown, Brad was the son of
Richard C. Zunski and Karen Feairheller Koiro. Brad was a 2010 Brandywine High School graduate. He continued his education at Mansfield University and Kutztown University. Brad loved to play ice hockey and was a member of the Reading Junior Royals for 10 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing. He loved to ride his dirt bike, snow mobile and snow board.
In addition to his parents, Brad is survived by his grandparents, Charles and Wanda Feairheller and Charles Zunski; stepfather, David Koiro; stepmother, Karen Zunski; sister, Kate Zunski; stepsiblings: Corrine Donnell (Andy), Brooke Spaar (Justin), Eric Bednar (Sarah). He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brad is preceded in death by his grandmother, Anna Zunski.
A Celebration of Life will be celebrated on Saturday,
September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Hunsicker Grove, 9350 Longswamp Rd., Mertztown, PA 19539.
In lieu of flowers , memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Family House, Philadelphia, Pa., at
www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 7, 2019