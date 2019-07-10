Bradford Hancock, 67, of Reading, passed away Sunday, July 7th, 2019, at Lebanon

Veterans Hospital, Lebanon, Pa.

Bradford was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on October 29, 1951, a son of the late Frances L.

(Hill) and Horace Hancock. He served in the U.S. Army.

Bradford is survived by a daughter, Nichole Glenn, of Temecula, Calif.

He is also survived by 3 grandchildren: Darvin F. Glenn Jr. and his wife, Cherifer, Manipon Glenn, and Amber S. Glenn; and 1 great-grandson, Draeden C. Glenn; two nieces, Linda R. Dent and Leatrice Hancock; and many other nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



