Bradley J. Berger, 41, of Wernersville, passed away
Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home.
Brad, a son of Duane A. Berger and the late Theresa M. (Lynch) Berger, was born in Reading.
In addition to his father, he is survived by a brother, Douglas A. Berger, husband of Nicole; a niece, Skylir; and a nephew, Alixander.
Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019