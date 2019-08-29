Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradley Berger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradley Berger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradley Berger Obituary

Bradley J. Berger, 41, of Wernersville, passed away

Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at home.

Brad, a son of Duane A. Berger and the late Theresa M. (Lynch) Berger, was born in Reading.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a brother, Douglas A. Berger, husband of Nicole; a niece, Skylir; and a nephew, Alixander.

Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now