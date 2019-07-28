Bradley C. Fretz, 27, of Oley, passed away, after sudden illness, at Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West Reading.

Born in Reading, he was a son of Marie (Reitz), wife of Todd Moser, of Oley, and the late Larry D. Fretz Jr.

Bradley was a 2010 graduate of Oley Valley High School. He enjoyed the outdoors. Brad will be remembered for his kind heart and sweet smile. He was loved by so many family and friends who will hold those memories close forever.

Surviving, in addition to his mother and stepfather, is his brother, Ryan Fretz, of Oley; his stepbrother, Benjamin, husband of Aubrey Moser, of Myerstown, and their

daughter, Olivia. In addition he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Christine Reitz, of Kenhorst; his paternal grandfather, Larry D. Fretz Sr., of Earl

Township; and his stepgrandparents, Charlie and Shirley Moser, of Brecknock Township.

Other survivors include his aunt, Jill, wife of Eric Hafer, and his uncle, David Fretz, all of Earl Township; and his cousins, Taylor and Stephen Cisik and Kaitlyn, Rachel, and Andrew Hafer. Bradley was preceded in death by his

paternal grandmother, Margaret Fretz; and by two uncles, Timothy Fretz and Richard, husband of Stephanie Reitz.

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m., at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A visitation will be held from 5:30-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: One Wish Foundation, 85 Kim Winona Court, Fleetwood, PA 19522.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



