Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Christ Church, United Church of Christ
Kutztown Road and Euclid Avenue
Temple, PA
Brandon Spinka


1986 - 2019
Brandon Spinka Obituary

Brandon James Spinka, 33, passed away September 23rd, 2019.

Born April 4, 1986, he was the beloved son of Terry Spinka, of Temple and Debbie Reber, of Port Charlotte, Fla. Other survivors include his eldest son, Ryder James Spinka, of Mohnton; and younger sons, Jackson and Dylan (Spinka) Harvey, of West Reading. Also surviving is his

maternal grandmother, Patricia Zampelli, of Kenhorst.

A memorial service for Brandon will be held on Sunday, September 29th, at 4:00 p.m. in Christ Church, United Church of Christ, Kutztown Road and Euclid Avenue,

Temple, PA, with Mr. Sam Albert officiating.

Memorial contributions in Brandon's memory may be made to the Council on Chemical Abuse, 601 Penn Street, Suite 600, Reading, PA 19601.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, is

assisting the family with local funeral arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019
