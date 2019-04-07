Brandon L. Weidner, 45, of Ontelaunee Township, passed away Thursday, April 4th, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

Brandon was a larger than life figure that took over a room when he entered and was always there to lend a helping hand or word of encouragement.

He was the beloved husband of Amanda N. (Schmidt) Weidner, and the devoted father to their two children, Ryleigh Ann and Brody Dallas. Brandon was an amazing, hands-on father and his children were the light of his life.

Born in Reading, he is survived by his mother, Nancy (Runkle) Rambo and her husband, Glenn Rambo,

Wyomissing. He is also survived by his father, William C. Weidner Jr. and his wife, Louise Weidner, Mohrsville.

Brandon is also survived by his brother, Christopher R. Weidner and his wife, Sarajane Weidner, Exeter Township; stepsiblings, Jessica Blackwell and her husband, Scotty Blackwell, Louisiana, Angela Rambo, Louisiana, Tony Zappacosta, Temple.

Brandon was a 1991 graduate of Wilson High School

and spent most of his professional career as a private

investigator. Most recently he worked for LB Water in

Ephrata. He had a love for life, which included hunting, spending time with friends and cheering on his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

Brandon gave so much to those around him during his life and held true to this even in his death. His generosity continues on with his final gift as a Gift of Life organ donor. Many people were helped through Brandon's final act of kindness.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his

children via their site, https://www.gofundme.com/f/brandon-weidner-memorial-fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



