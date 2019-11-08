|
|
Brenda S. (Wylie) Bailey, 75, passed away at home Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the birth daughter of the late Mary E. (Grim) Witkowski and raised by her loving parents, H. Nicholas and Lona (Weida) Wylie. She was the wife of Lamar D. Bailey, having celebrated 57 years of marriage on November 3. She was a 1962 graduate of Kutztown Area High School and a life-long member of St. Paul’s U.C.C., Kutztown Brenda was a devoted wife and a very active mother, supporting her family in many ways. She loved being a bookkeeper, a Sunday school teacher, a classroom mother, a den mother, a carpool driver, a caregiver, a cheerleader, a babysitter, a chef/baker/event planner… the list could be endless. No matter if you were actual family or a recent acquaintance, Brenda always tried to make everyone feel a part of her family. Her love was great, and her loss will be felt deeply both near and far. Brenda proudly served her community on the Kutztown Planning Commission, first as a committee member and later as chairperson, as well as being the Kutztown Borough tax collector, a position she held for 24 years. She also enjoyed and was widely respected for her long, local career, which began as a part time school bus driver, advancing to a full-time accounting clerk and eventually honored with the promotion to department manager. In addition to her beloved husband, Lamar, her devoted family includes her children, Deborah L., wife of Dale S. Rothermel; and son, Brian S., husband of Lisa N. (Carballo), all of Kutztown; grandchildren, Steven, husband of Sarah; Christopher, husband of Megan; Victoria; Sebastian; Keira; and Nicholas; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Rebecca; siblings: Joanne, Bernetta, Mary Ann, Walter Jr., Michael, Patricia, Michelle, Nancy and Linda. In lieu of flowers, Brenda’s family encourages donations to a . Services are private. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown, in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019