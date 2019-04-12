Brenda L. Eck, 63, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 11th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.
Brenda was born in Reading on April 22, 1955, a daughter of the late Anna May (Troxel) and John C. Eck.
She was a 1973 graduate of Reading High School and worked as a bus driver for the Reading School District,
retiring as head custodian.
She was a member of Teamsters Local 429 and Victor Emmanuel II Beneficial Society, Reading.
Brenda is survived by her son, Zachary J. Botwright, of Reading; brother, Gary W., husband of Susan Eck, of
Leesport; and by her grandson, Caleb Botwright; and
step-grandson, Giovanni Perez.
Friends may gather Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at John P. Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service at 7:30 p.m.
Interment is private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601,610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.