Brenda L. Eck, 63, of Reading, passed away Thursday, April 11th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

Brenda was born in Reading on April 22, 1955, a daughter of the late Anna May (Troxel) and John C. Eck.

She was a 1973 graduate of Reading High School and worked as a bus driver for the Reading School District,

retiring as head custodian.

She was a member of Teamsters Local 429 and Victor Emmanuel II Beneficial Society, Reading.

Brenda is survived by her son, Zachary J. Botwright, of Reading; brother, Gary W., husband of Susan Eck, of

Leesport; and by her grandson, Caleb Botwright; and

step-grandson, Giovanni Perez.

Friends may gather Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at John P. Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service at 7:30 p.m.

Interment is private at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.






