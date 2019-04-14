Brenda Eck (1955 - 2019)
  • "I went to school with Brenda such a sad loss.Brenda was so..."
    - Kathy Stephan
  • "Rest peace my dear friend will always rember our good times"
    - Pamela Wawrzyniak
  • "Dear Brenda, I remember you from our childhood. God bless..."
  • "My dear friend Brenda...had many fun times; she had the..."
    - Cindy Care
  • "So very sorry to hear of Brenda's passing, we went to..."
    - Linda Stoddard (van Hoevenberg)


Brenda L. Eck, 63, of Reading, passed away April 11th, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center.

Brenda was born in Reading on April 22, 1955, a daughter of the late Anna May (Troxel) and John C. Eck. She was a 1973 graduate of Reading High School and worked as a bus driver for the Reading School District, retiring as head

custodian. She was a member of Teamsters Local 429 and Victor Emmanuel II Beneficial Society, Reading.

Brenda is survived by her son, Zachary J. Botwright, of Reading; brother, Gary W., husband of Susan Eck, of

Leesport; and by her grandson, Caleb Botwright; and step-grandson, Giovanni Perez; also surviving are nieces, Kristen Haydt, Las Vegas, Nev.; Chelsea Gregro, Leesport, Pa.; Step Nephew; Matthew Gregro, Reading, Pa.

Friends may gather Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Memorial services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Graveside

services will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park on May 10th at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life and

reception.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org. CRAMP-HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park,

Reading, has charge of arrangements.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 14, 2019
