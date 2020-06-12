Brenda Fuoti, 58, of Reading, passed away Thursday June 11, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Paul Fuoti. Born in West Reading, Brenda was the daughter of the late Amos J. Kauffman and Eloise (Reber) Kauffman. She was last employed by PVH Corporation for 10 years. Previously she had been employed by Alcon Research for 10 years. She was a 1980 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. Brenda loved her two cats and her dog. She enjoyed NASCAR, the Reading Royals, the Philadelphia Flyers and the Philadelphia Eagles, adult coloring books, cooking shows and Jeff Durham the ventriloquist. In addition to her husband she is survived by her brother Jeffrey R. Kauffman husband of Kathy A. (Leininger) Kauffman of Shillington. A celebration of life tribute service will be Thursday June 18 at 3:00pm in Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave., Shillington, Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 2:00pm until 3:00pm. Interment will be held privately in Mohnsville Cemetery, Mohnton. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brenda’s name may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 North 11th St., Reading, PA 19604 or to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Bean Funeral Home, Shillington, is assisting with arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.