Brenda Hohl, 60, passed away January 9, 2020 in her West Reading residence. She was born in Elverson, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Christine E. (Millshaw) Hohl. She had been employed for several knitting mills and the Reading Public Library before retirement. Brenda loved to color and spend time with her son, Ronald and his dog Delaney. She is survived by her son, Ronald E.H. Stoeber of West Lawn, sisters; Barbara J. Hohl and Julie Hohl both of Reading, and a brother, Randy Hohl of Reading. She was pre deceased by a brother Martin Hohl. Servies are private. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020