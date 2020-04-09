|
|
Brenda L. Katzin, 57, of Shoemakersville, passed away on April 4, 2020, at the Reading Hospital where she had been a patient for one day. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of Connie Katzin, Reading. She lived in Grants Pass, OR for many years before moving back to Reading, on December 2010, to be with her companion, Greg Krasnick, Shoemakersville. Brenda worked as a cook for the Shoemakersville Fire Company when they had Bingo. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her mother and companion she is survived by her son, Daniel Wanger, Robesonia; and two stepbrothers, Rick Katzin, OR and Barry Katzin, Reading. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Katzin on September 2002 and Jeff Katzin on May 2018. Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020