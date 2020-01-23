Home

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Brenda Louise Schaffer, 80, of Reading, passed away on Jan. 21 in the Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp. Born in Geigertown, she was the daughter of the late Harry Franklin and Clara Marie (Doaty) Templin. Brenda was a retired sewing machine operator for Elite Sportswear. She enjoyed BINGO and watching NASCAR and sports. She is predeceased by one daughter, Shirley Schaffer; brothers, Glen and Cleon Templin; and sister, Lydia J. Hamilton. Surviving is one daughter, Patti Schaffer, Shillington, Pa.; two sons, Brian Schaffer, Exeter Twp.; Gary Schaffer, Lower Alsace Twp.; one brother, Gerald R. Templin, Columbia, S.C.; sister, Suzanne Pelliciotti, Douglassville, Pa.; four grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, at 12:00 noon, in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Relatives and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA, at www.aspca.org, or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, at . Online condolences may be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading, has charge of arrangements. 610-375-4337
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
