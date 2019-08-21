|
Brenda A. Speck, 58, of West Lawn, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.
Brenda was married to the late Todd E. Speck. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Richard Dietz and Maxine (Shank) Dietz.
Brenda was a 1978 graduate of Reading High School.
Brenda was employed by Spectrum Community Services in Reading for many years. She was a member of Olivet
Reformed Church. She enjoyed crocheting and solving
jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are two children, Chanelle N.
Farrier-Quinones, wife of Jose Quinones, of Kenhorst, and Steven M. Farrier and wife, Sarah Farrier, of West Lawn. There are two grandchildren, Arianna Cintron and Aaren Jackson. There are two siblings, Wanda A. Grimes and
Randal E. Dietz.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday,
August 23rd at 11:00 a.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. Family and friends may call on Friday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be made at:
www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019