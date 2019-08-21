Home

Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
Brenda (Dietz) Speck Obituary

Brenda A. Speck, 58, of West Lawn, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital.

Brenda was married to the late Todd E. Speck. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Richard Dietz and Maxine (Shank) Dietz.

Brenda was a 1978 graduate of Reading High School.

Brenda was employed by Spectrum Community Services in Reading for many years. She was a member of Olivet

Reformed Church. She enjoyed crocheting and solving

jigsaw puzzles.

Surviving are two children, Chanelle N.

Farrier-Quinones, wife of Jose Quinones, of Kenhorst, and Steven M. Farrier and wife, Sarah Farrier, of West Lawn. There are two grandchildren, Arianna Cintron and Aaren Jackson. There are two siblings, Wanda A. Grimes and

Randal E. Dietz.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday,

August 23rd at 11:00 a.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. Family and friends may call on Friday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home. Interment will be private at a later date. Online condolences may be made at:

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019
