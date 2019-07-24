Brent R. Wolfe, 62, of Womelsdorf, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, of natural causes in his residence.

He was the husband of Phuong D T "Diane" (Doan)

Wolfe. Born August 19, 1956, in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Carl R. Wolfe & Nancy L. (Oberly) Wolfe, of

Womelsdorf.

He was predeceased by his brother, Brian L. Wolfe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Francis de Sales RC Church, 321 N. Church St., Robesonia. Burial will follow in Womelsdorf Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E. High St., Womelsdorf. www.mullfh.com



