Brent Wolfe (1956 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent Wolfe.
Service Information
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA
19567
(610)-589-2821
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales RC Church
321 N. Church St
Robesonia, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Brent R. Wolfe, 62, of Womelsdorf, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, of natural causes in his residence.

He was the husband of Phuong D T "Diane" (Doan)

Wolfe. Born August 19, 1956, in Lebanon, he was a son of the late Carl R. Wolfe & Nancy L. (Oberly) Wolfe, of

Womelsdorf.

He was predeceased by his brother, Brian L. Wolfe.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Francis de Sales RC Church, 321 N. Church St., Robesonia. Burial will follow in Womelsdorf Union Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Mull Funeral Home, 27 E. High St., Womelsdorf. www.mullfh.com

Published in Reading Eagle on July 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.