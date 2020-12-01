Brett Richard Waelchli, 38, of Wernersville, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at home. Brett, a son of Cindy A. (Bowman) and the late Keith R. Waelchli, was born in Reading. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, who was his entire world, Olivia A. Waelchli; a sister, Nicole A. (Waelchli), wife of Scott Jaraczewski, Muhlenberg; a niece, Kennedy R. Jaraczewski; two nephews, Bradleigh and Braileigh Jaraczewski; his maternal grandfather, James L. Bowman, Wernersville; and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Brett was a 2000 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and was currently employed with Empire Flooring. He was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and was a patriotic man. He was a family man, who loved his family more than anything. He was always known to be joking and laughing and was the life of the party. A private memorial service will be held at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Bethel, family and friends are invited to join at the graveside at 11:30AM, Saturday, Dec. 5th. Please follow CDC guideline for wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or online at https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/charity/tunnel2towers/0?widget=1&
. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com