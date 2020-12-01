1/1
Brett Waelchli
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brett Richard Waelchli, 38, of Wernersville, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at home. Brett, a son of Cindy A. (Bowman) and the late Keith R. Waelchli, was born in Reading. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, who was his entire world, Olivia A. Waelchli; a sister, Nicole A. (Waelchli), wife of Scott Jaraczewski, Muhlenberg; a niece, Kennedy R. Jaraczewski; two nephews, Bradleigh and Braileigh Jaraczewski; his maternal grandfather, James L. Bowman, Wernersville; and several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Brett was a 2000 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and was currently employed with Empire Flooring. He was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams and was a patriotic man. He was a family man, who loved his family more than anything. He was always known to be joking and laughing and was the life of the party. A private memorial service will be held at Little Swatara Church of the Brethren. Burial will be in Little Swatara Church of the Brethren, 31 Rehrersburg Road, Bethel, family and friends are invited to join at the graveside at 11:30AM, Saturday, Dec. 5th. Please follow CDC guideline for wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306, or online at https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/charity/tunnel2towers/0?widget=1&. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved