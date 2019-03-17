Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian Arndt.

Brian Arthur Arndt, age 76, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, surrounded by his wife, children and special loved ones.

Born in Reading, Pa., on Feb. 3, 1943, he was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1960, a United States Naval Academy graduate, class of 1964, and a graduate of the

Harvard School of Business in 1985. He marched in both JFK's inauguration and funeral.Throughout his life, Brian was reliable, trustworthy, patriotic and dedicated to all his endeavors. He was spiritual and guided by integrity and honor, always treating others with compassion and warmth.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha

(Gerhard) Arndt; father, Arthur Joseph Arndt; and beloved daughter, Jennifer (Arndt) Howell.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Cindy (Heenan) Arndt; children: Michelle (Steve) Coppenger,

Michael Arndt, Mary Ann (Jeff) Terra-Nova, and Jessica Arndt; grandchildren: Abbey, Matthew, Lexi, and Anna;

sisters, Mary Ann (Arndt) Phillips and Linda (Arndt) Hollister; plus many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are March 18, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richmond, VA 23229. Committal services are private. Arrangements by Bliley's Funeral Home, Richmond, VA 23230.



