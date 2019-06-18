Brian J. Bashore, 59, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at York Hospital.

Brian, a son of the late Donald M. and

Lucille M. (Arnold) Bashore, was born in Lebanon.

He is survived by a son, Andrew S. Bashore, Bethel; three brothers: Rev. Ronald M. Bashore, husband of Linda, Dr. Randy T. Bashore, husband of Gail, and Dale Bashore, husband of Brenda; three sisters: Tina, wife of Scott Sayers, Janice, wife of Leonard Scott, and

Michele, wife of Terry Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10th, at Salem Reformed Cemetery, Bethel. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

