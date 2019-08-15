Home

Services
Bean Funeral Homes
129 East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 376-1120
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bean Funeral Home
129 E. Lancaster Ave.
Shillington, PA
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Bean Funeral Home
129 E. Lancaster Ave.
Shillington, PA
Brian Bendel Obituary

Brian A. Bendel, 69, of Denver, passed away on August 11, 2019, at Penn

Presbyterian Medical Center in

Philadelphia.

He was the husband of Harriet F.

(Heath) Bendel. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Stanford F. and Catherine E. (Addis) Bendel. Brian attended Reading High School and Wyoming Seminary in Kingstown, PA. Upon graduation, Brian attended Kutztown University. He went on to work as a finance manager for various car dealerships, including Ludwick Motors, Manderbach Ford and Masano Auto Group, where he last worked.

Brian enjoyed car-related hobbies, especially watching IndyCar racing and driving his own cars. He was well known to be an avid golfer and will be remembered for his love for his cats.

Brian was predeceased by his brother, Barry A. Bendel.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Bruce A. Bendel, husband of Linda S. of Sudbury, Mass., and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. The family will

receive friends and relatives from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd.,

Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Shillington is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
