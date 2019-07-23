Brian Michael Carr, 75, formerly of

Wyomissing, passed from this life on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Highlands at Wyomissing.

He was the second son of John G. and Dorothy L. (Hannahoe) Carr. Brian graduated from the former Reading Central Catholic High School, class of 1963, and his beloved Mount Saint Mary's University of Emmitsburg, Maryland, class of 1967. He was a long-standing parishioner at Sacred Heart Church in West Reading, and was also a member of the Monsignor Bornemann Council of the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving Brian is his brother, Sean Carr, of Bryn Mawr; and his devoted cousins: Timothy Hannahoe (Karen), Kathleen Blaum (Gerald), Daniel Hannahoe (Carol), Barry Hannahoe (Beverly), and Margaret Impink, all of Berks County, and William Carr (Judy) of Wildwood Crest, N.J.

Brain worked for BCIU as an accountant, and was the past treasurer of Berks Photographic Society. Brian enjoyed the planning and the thrill of travel in the U.S. and abroad. Traveling with family members or joining a travel group on his own, he recounted in grand detail the beauty and

experiences he amassed in the 60 plus countries and five continents he visited. On one occasion as he sat in his

Wyomissing home, a relative who was traveling in Ireland called to ask him how to find a certain Catholic cemetery near the River Shannon. Brian easily directed the traveler to the destination from memory.

Because of Brian's college degree in, and love of, world history, he took it upon himself to become the Hannahoe/ Breen/Carr researcher and recorder of genealogy. He spent most of his adult life contacting people in the U.S. and Ireland for family clues, as well as combing the annals of the Berks Genealogical Society's

library and online records finally going back as far as the early 1400s of the Carr/Frewen Family lineage.

Brian was a devoted fan of Opera and an avid reader attested to by his dominance in the Trivia Group in Personal Care at the Highlands at Wyomissing. He was an interesting

conversationalist because of his broad experiences in travel and reading.

Brain's cousins are grateful to the Highland's Personal Care and Skilled Care nurses and administrative staff for the outstanding medical attention, personal support, and respect he received over the last several years.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Brian will be celebrated Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 740 Cherry Street, West Reading, followed by burial in Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading. A viewing will be held on Thursday, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading.

The family asks for no flowers, but encourages you to make a donation in Brian's honor to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



