Brian D. Baver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian D. Baver Brian D. Baver, 88, of Auburn passed away Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 in his home at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen E. (Sowers) Baver. The couple married on June 2nd 1953 and shared 67 years together. Born at home on the family farm in West Brunswick Twp, he was the son of the late Herbert and Alma (Moyer) Baver; twin of the late Frank D. Baver and brother of the late Lamont “Milky” Baver. Brian was drafted in to the Army, November 5th, 1952 and served our Country during the Korean War before being Honorably discharged October 8th 1954 to Army Reserve status until November 23rd 1960. He worked for the Reading Railroad as a Fireman which the became Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) and worked as a Brakeman and Conductor for over 37 years. Brian was a member of Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Co. He also enjoyed crop farming and did so up until his early 80’s. In addition to his wife, Kathleen; Brian is survived by his son, Jason B. Baver and his wife, Keri of Nazareth; two grandchildren, Alex and Jack Baver, at home in Nazareth and two sisters, Lucille A. Baver of Monroe, CT and Justine (Baver) Vogel of Mooresville, NC. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 9, 2020
I WORKED WITH BRIAN FROM SIXTIES UNTIL HE RETIRED A FINE MAN TO WORK WITH AND MANY MEMORIES RIDING TO COATESVILLE I WILL MISS HIM ~~DONALD KROUT
DONALD KROUT
Friend
May 9, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. Retired
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved