Brian D. Baver Brian D. Baver, 88, of Auburn passed away Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 in his home at Moravian Hall Square, Nazareth. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen E. (Sowers) Baver. The couple married on June 2nd 1953 and shared 67 years together. Born at home on the family farm in West Brunswick Twp, he was the son of the late Herbert and Alma (Moyer) Baver; twin of the late Frank D. Baver and brother of the late Lamont “Milky” Baver. Brian was drafted in to the Army, November 5th, 1952 and served our Country during the Korean War before being Honorably discharged October 8th 1954 to Army Reserve status until November 23rd 1960. He worked for the Reading Railroad as a Fireman which the became Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail) and worked as a Brakeman and Conductor for over 37 years. Brian was a member of Deer Lake & West Brunswick Fire Co. He also enjoyed crop farming and did so up until his early 80’s. In addition to his wife, Kathleen; Brian is survived by his son, Jason B. Baver and his wife, Keri of Nazareth; two grandchildren, Alex and Jack Baver, at home in Nazareth and two sisters, Lucille A. Baver of Monroe, CT and Justine (Baver) Vogel of Mooresville, NC. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg is honored to serve the family. Fond memories and condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 8 to May 10, 2020.