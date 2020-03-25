|
Brian E. Jeschke, 58, of Reading passed away from complications in his battle with leukemia on Tuesday, March 24th 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Edward Jeschke and Betty (Shaffer) Jeschke. Brian was the husband of Brenda L. (Grove) Jeschke. They were married on May 4th, 1985, and shared 34 years of marriage. Brian was a 1979 graduate of Reading High School, and fondly remembered his time on the Reading High wrestling team. He worked for many years in the insurance industry, first at Aetna, and later at Travelers Insurance. Brian was most recently employed at East Penn Manufacturing, working for the last 8 years at their Kutztown plant. He was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Vikings. He loved doing daily crossword and Sudoku puzzles while listening to a wide variety of music, including classical (especially Bach), blues, and rock music. Brian was an avid lover of animals and all things nature-related, and always looked forward to his time in the great outdoors, including his frequent fishing trips with his friends. He also loved reading, learning, and engaging in meaningful conversations about life. He was intelligent and had a sharp (and sometimes unique) sense of humor. Brian was always a kind, respectful, and giving man, and most of all he was a devoted husband and father, always making sure that Brenda and Caitlin knew that he loved them dearly. In addition to his wife Brenda, Brian is survived by a daughter, Caitlin C. Jeschke, of Reading, a sister, E. Jane Kavanagh, wife of Michael Kavanagh of Perth, Western Australia, and a brother, Lawrence Jeschke, husband of Julianne, of Exeter Twp. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law Denis, Bob, Kathy, and Deb, and many friends, including his good friend Bill. Per Brian’s wishes, there will be no services. Lutz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020