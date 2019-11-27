Home

Brian Hartey Brian Hartey, 58, of Exeter Township, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Dawn (McMonagle) Hartey for 33 years. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Edna May Hartey and the late Michael J. Hartey Sr. In addition to his wife, Dawn, Brian is survived by his children: Brian Jr., Colin and Shannon; as well as his siblings: Michael Hartey Jr., husband of Nancy, Edna May (Hartey) McGarvey, wife of Frank, and Bernadette (Hartey) Duffin, wife of Rich; and his in-laws, Jim and Marion McMonagle. A memorial service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Rd., Exeter Township, Pa., on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Celebrant Amy Landis will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
