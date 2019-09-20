|
Brian Edward Hettinger, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Mifflin Center, Shillington, Pa., surrounded by his wife, Doris, and granddaughter,
Jamie Siders.
Born on July 19, 1938, in Reading, Pa., Brian was the son of the late LeRoy
Edward Hettinger and Myrtle Arlene
(Miller) Hettinger.
He was the loving husband of Doris M. (Zillhardt) Hettinger, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage.
Upon graduating from Governor Mifflin High School in 1956, Brian served as a
Sergeant in the United States Army. While in the Army, he received a Good Conduct Medal and was decorated for his expertise as a Rifle Marksman during the Korean War.
Upon leaving the Army, Brian worked for 48 years at
Gilbert Associates/Commonwealth as a structural drafting supervisor. His squad consisted of very talented men and women and he admired them not only for their skills but for the friendships they continued to enjoy down through the years. During his last few years at Parsons, he also worked in the Electrical-Transmission and Distribution Department (1956-2004).
When Brian was a small boy, his father purchased his first Lionel Steam Engine Train as a Christmas present. From that time on, he enjoyed collecting model trains, especially Reading Railroad Steam Engine models. He was a member of the Eastern Division TCA until last year when his health started to seriously decline. Brian was also a member of the Rattler Deer Camp in Tioga County. He often made a joke that Deer Camp Week away from home was in his marriage contract. He enjoyed being in the woodland countryside and spending time with his hunting buildies. Again, these hunting buddies and friends remained for his lifetime.
Brian was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lynn (Pachuilo/Dollinger) Kuser, on April 19, 2015.
Other than his wife, Doris Hettinger, Brian is survived by his twin grandchildren, Jamie (Dollinger) Siders, wife of Russell Siders, of Emmaus, Pa., and Edward Dollinger and his loving companion, Erinn Lingo, of Ambler, Pa. Brian is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Sofia Addison, Sawyer Lynn and Myrick Russell Siders, all of Emmaus, Pa. Brian is also survived by his one and only Hettinger cousin which he grew up with and held dear to his heart: Lynda (Hettinger) Ringler. While Brian was so very sick these past few months, Lynda visited him very often reliving their childhood days they spent together and she also tried to keep up his spirits. Lynda is married to David Ringler, of Reading, Pa.
Brian's wife, Doris, has family relatives from Lancaster County, Pa., and when Brian married Doris, all of these families became like a second family to him. He enjoyed each and every one of them. Whether it was weddings,
funerals, picnics, birthdays or just family socials, he was
always ready to drive to Lancaster and spend time with them. They referred to him as "Uncle Brian."
Brian's funeral will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington, on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Alsace Church Cemetery, privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Rd. #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, and the National Kidney
Association, 1500 Walnut St. #301, Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Bean Funeral Home of Shillington is in charge of
arrangements. Online condolences may be made at
www.beanfuneralhomes.com.