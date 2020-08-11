Brian K. Morgan Brian K. Morgan, 57, of Spring Twp. passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Reading Hospital. He was the loving husband of Lori V. (Bartle) Morgan. They were married on April 27, 1985, and celebrated 35 years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of Mary Jane (Keim) Morgan, Mohnton and the late George Morgan. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1981. For many years Brian owned and operated Cacoosing Creek Landscape Center on Fritztown Road in Reinholds. Later he worked at Timet in Morgantown for many years. Brian was a member of the Mohnton Fish and Game Club where he enjoyed pistol shooting. He loved Triumph Motorcycles, he took great pride in his own fish pond and koi. He also enjoyed Pink Floyd. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Nicole D. (Christopher) Sohns, Covington Twp. and Haleigh D. Morgan, Moorseville, NC. He was one of five children: Todd (Laurel) Morgan, Birdsboro; Scott Morgan (deceased) and his widow Shawn, Wyomissing and their children,: Bradley (deceased), Brendan, and Brett; Wendy (Daren) Hughes, Stevens, and their son Garrett; and Lisa (Jim) Higgins, Michigan and their children, Jesse and Rebecca. Two grand-pups, Charlie and Cash also survive him. A visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, from 12 to 2 p.m. with a memorial service to folllow at 2 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.