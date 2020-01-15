|
Brian Keith Ellison, was born May 30, 1971 in Reading, Pa to Patricia Ellison and Sam Crawl. Brian excelled as a scholar- athlete lettering in four sports during his high school career. In 1989 Brian graduated from Exeter Township High School receiving scholarship offers to multiple colleges. Brian chose to play basketball for Pennsylvania State University- Berks Campus where he earned Second Team All-Conference and First Team All Freshman honors. Following his heart, Brian's love of basketball lead him to coaching where he served 15 years as an Assistant Coach and one year as Head Coach at Fleetwood High School, garnering coach of the year accolades. Brian's love for basketball was only exceeded by his passion for helping youth as he served as a counselor, paraeducator, behavioral assistant, and director of athletics for various clubs, schools, and summer camps. In 2011 Brian met with a devastating fall, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. After surgery and months of hard work, Brian was able to regain some upper body movement. He faithfully went to physical therapy when he could and approached each day as a challenge to get better. On January 10, 2020, Brian transitioned from this life as a result of health complications related to his injuries. We will remember Brian as a fighter, pushing himself and those around him to be their very best. He will also be remembered for his lighthearted nature, finding humor in everyday things. He leaves behind a daughter Anisa, his mother Patricia, his father Sam, his siblings Dorran, Avery, Terrence, Jorelle, and Samantha as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will forever hold him in their hearts. Services will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front Street, Reading, PA 19601, Viewing will be from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. www.MharrisFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020