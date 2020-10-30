Brian L. Care Brian L. Care, 82, of Exeter Township, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25th. Brian was born in Birdsboro, PA on March 9th of 1938, a son of the late Luba M. (Tezak) and James W. Care. He was the loving husband of Maryann M. (Lindinger) Care. They celebrated 58 years of marriage on October 20th. Brian served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in Pottstown, PA and later the Baldwin Hardware Corporation, in Wyomissing before retiring in 2003. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman who was happiest spending time with his family. Brian was a stoic and observant man. When he spoke, others listened. He was a principled man who attended to everything in his life with the utmost care and attention. Those who knew Brian respected him and those who loved him cherished his warm smile. In addition to his devoted wife, Maryann, Brian is survived by three daughters: Maria (Care) Monahan, Wyomissing, PA, Christina Care Kearney and her husband, Scott J. of Malvern, PA, and Lisa Care Zrodlo and her husband, Arthur M. of San Ramon, CA. Brian is also survived by his six grandsons: Griffin C. Kearney, Garrett S. Kearney and Flynn J. Kearney of Malvern, PA, Brian G. Monahan of Philadelphia, PA, and Dean Monahan and Derek Monahan, of Exeter. Also surviving Brian are his two sisters, Rochelle Potter and Darlene Cehlar and a brother, Douglas Care. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com