1/2
Brian L. Care
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian L. Care Brian L. Care, 82, of Exeter Township, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 25th. Brian was born in Birdsboro, PA on March 9th of 1938, a son of the late Luba M. (Tezak) and James W. Care. He was the loving husband of Maryann M. (Lindinger) Care. They celebrated 58 years of marriage on October 20th. Brian served in the U.S. Navy and was employed by the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in Pottstown, PA and later the Baldwin Hardware Corporation, in Wyomissing before retiring in 2003. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman who was happiest spending time with his family. Brian was a stoic and observant man. When he spoke, others listened. He was a principled man who attended to everything in his life with the utmost care and attention. Those who knew Brian respected him and those who loved him cherished his warm smile. In addition to his devoted wife, Maryann, Brian is survived by three daughters: Maria (Care) Monahan, Wyomissing, PA, Christina Care Kearney and her husband, Scott J. of Malvern, PA, and Lisa Care Zrodlo and her husband, Arthur M. of San Ramon, CA. Brian is also survived by his six grandsons: Griffin C. Kearney, Garrett S. Kearney and Flynn J. Kearney of Malvern, PA, Brian G. Monahan of Philadelphia, PA, and Dean Monahan and Derek Monahan, of Exeter. Also surviving Brian are his two sisters, Rochelle Potter and Darlene Cehlar and a brother, Douglas Care. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved